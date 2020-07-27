Hideo Kojima Joins Venice International Film Festival's Virtual Reality Jury

The organizers of the 77th Venice International Film Festival announced on Sunday that game developer Hideo Kojima will be one of three members of the festival's international jury for the Venice Virtual Reality section.

The section will judge works to award the festival's Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work, Best VR Immersive User Experience, and Best VR Immersive Story awards.

Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 on November 8. 505 Games publish the game's PC version on July 14. The game's two-part novelization debuted on November 28, and a Steelbook version shipped on February 28. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13.

Source: La Bienalle de Venezia