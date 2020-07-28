Girls und Panzer/Shirobako Director Tsutomu Mizushima Teases New Project

Director Tsutomu Mizushima ( Girls und Panzer , Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ) teased on his Twitter account on Monday that he is close to starting up a new project that has been in the planning stages "for years." Some repliers tried to guess the project, asking if the project could be a finale to You're Being Summoned, Azazel or a new Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan project. Mizushima said both guesses were wrong, although he expressed great interest in doing the latter.

Mizushima is perhaps best known for directing the various anime in the Girls und Panzer franchise , as well as directing the Shirobako series and film. Most recently, the director directed the 2019 TV anime The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , and the Shirobako movie opened in Japan on February 29. Mizushima is still currently working on the third part of the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai Kanzenban (The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition), an upcoming compilation film for The Magnificent KOTOBUKI series, will open on September 11.