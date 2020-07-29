Crunchyroll Surpasses 3 Million Subscribers

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has garnered more than three million subscribers and over 70 million registered users. The service previously announced that it had reached more than two million subscribers in October 2018 and more than one million subscribers in February 2017.

Crunchyroll also revealed the top viewed anime series (quantified by views per subscriber; listed in alphabetical order) in the U.S. during its second quarter this year (April-June 2020):

The website launched in 2007 as a streaming service offering anime titles without authorization, but in 2008 it secured US$4.05 million in its first-round funding from Venrock and began licensing titles for streaming.

The Chernin Group acquired a majority stake in Crunchyroll in December 2013. The Chernin Group and AT&T formed the joint venture Otter Media in 2014, and Otter Media invested another US$22 million in Crunchyroll 's parent company Ellation in November 2015. AT&T then announced in August 2018 that it has acquired all of Otter Media.

Crunchyroll and Viz Media Europe closed the deal for Crunchyroll to become the majority owner of Viz Media Europe Group last December. The companies announced the agreement in September 2019.

Source: Press release