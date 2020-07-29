Phantasy Star Online 2 Game Gets Steam Release on August 5

The official website for Sega 's Phantasy Star Online 2 game announced on Tuesday that the game will get a release on PC via Steam on August 5. The game will feature cross-play and cross-progress with versions on other platforms. The game's "Episode 4" content update will launch alongside the Steam version.

The company also revealed that the game is getting a collaboration with Valve's franchises, including Half-Life, Team Fortress 2, and Left 4 Dead.

Sega released the free-to-play Phantasy Star Online 2 role-playing game for Windows PC in Japan in 2012, followed by a PlayStation Vita release in 2013, and an Android and iOS release in April and May 2014, respectively. The game debuted on PlayStation 4 in April 2016. A cloud version of the game for Nintendo Switch titled Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud launched in April 2018, and then launched for PC in December 2018. The game launched on Xbox One in North America in April. The game then launched on PC via the Microsoft Store in North America on May 27.

Sega will launch the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis game in 2021. The game is listed for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in the West. The game is listed for the PlayStation 4 and PC in Japan, with a cloud version for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The "massive update" will mark the 20th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online and launch instead of a new episode after the release of Phantasy Star Online 2's Episode 6. The game's official website notes that the "twin universes" of Phantasy Star Online 2 and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis "exist side by side," and players will be able to switch between the two.

Source: Phantasy Star Online 2 game's website via Gematsu