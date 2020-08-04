Anime NebrasKon 2020 Canceled

Badges will roll over to event taking place on November 5-7, 2021

Anime NebrasKon announced on Saturday that this year's event is being cancelled due to the risks related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Badges for Anime NebrasKon 2020 will be rolled over the 2021 event taking place on November 5-7. Vendors and participants will also have their registrations rolled over to the 2021 event.

Anime NebrasKon's website also stated that badge holders who do not want their badges to roll over and instead want a refund can contact the organizers through email. Additionally, the website announced that badge holders who have booked hotel rooms at the Ramada Plaza, the Doubletree SW, or the Comfort Inn through the official Anime NebrasKon room block will automatically have their bookings canceled and should receive a confirmation of the refund by August 4.

New badges and hotel reservations for Anime NebrasKon 2021 will be available later in the year.

Anime NebrasKon launched in 2004.

