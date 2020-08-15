SUPER HXEROES Anime Delays Episode 8, Airs 'Episode 7.5' Instead Next Week

The official Twitter account for the SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD television anime announced on Friday that "Episode 7.5 'HXEROES Report'" will air next week instead of the previously scheduled Episode 8. The account did not cite the reason for the change.

The television anime of Ryōma Kitada 's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga premiered on July 3. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Akitomo Yamamoto ( The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer. Jinbo is also overseeing the series scripts.

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on July 3. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga and will release the first volume in February 2021.