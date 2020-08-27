Nana to Kaoru's Ryuta Amazume Draws New 1-Shot Manga in September

The official website for Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Thursday that Ryuta Amazume will draw a new one-shot manga tentatively titled "Ano Ko ga Boku no Kareshi desu" (She's My Boyfriend) in the magazine's 18th issue on September 11.

Amazume recently drew another one-shot manga in the 15th issue of Young Animal on July 22.

Amazume ended his Nana to Kaoru manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in August 2016. He also ended the Ichikyū Kyūpeke series in June 2016.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an OVA and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume ended the Boku dake Shitteru Ichimiya-san (The Ichimiya-san Only I Know) manga in April 2018.

Amazume launched the Sengyō Furin ~Ochiteiku Shufu to Shufu~ (Housecouple Adultery ~The Fall of the Househusband and Housewife~; seen above right) manga in the Yoru Sunday section of Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website last December.

