Guardian of the Witch's Asahi Sakano Publishes 1-Shot on Shonen Jump+ Site

This year's 39th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Asahi Sakano will debut a one-shot manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app on September 2. The manga is titled "Strawberry Punch."

Sakano launched the Guardian of the Witch ( Majo no Moribito , pictured at right) manga in this year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on February 3, and ended the series at 19 chapters in the 29th issue on June 22. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both published the manga in English digitally. The manga's second compiled volume shipped on August 4, and the third and final volume will ship on September 4.

Asahi won an award for Weekly Shonen Jump 's "Treasure Rookie Manga Award" in 2014 when they were 19 years old, and they have previously published manga in Shonen Jump GIGA .

