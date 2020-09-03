News
Tsukiuta the Animation 2 Anime Premieres on October 7
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime franchise revealed on Friday that the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. The series will premiere later that night on KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and Nagoya TV, before debuting on BS11 on October 8 at 24:00 (effectively October 9 at 12:00 a.m.).
The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020 before this latest delay to October.
The anime will feature a new staff and studio. Yukio Nishimoto (The Galaxy Railways, Justeen, Music Girls) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (Cerberus). Natsuko Takahashi (Hakyū Hōshin Engi, Norn9, Poco's Udon World) is in charge of the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans) and Ai Yokoyama (Space Battleship Tiramisu, Usuzumizakura -Garo-) are adapting Jiku's original character designs for animation. Fujiwara (MOVIC) is again credited with the original work and original story draft.
Source: Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION franchise's website via A.I.R