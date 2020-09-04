Maesetsu! Anime Premieres on October 4

The official website for Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! announced that the series will premiere on October 4 after a delay due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime will premiere on AT-X at 11:30 p.m. and then debut on TOKYO MX later that night at 12:30 a.m. (effectively October 5). The series will premiere on BS- NTV on October 5 at 12:00 a.m. (effectively October 6) and on MBS on October 6 late at night at 3:30 a.m. (effectively October 7).

The anime was previously scheduled to premiere this summer.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Mugendai∞ is credited with the original work, and Lucky Star manga author Kagami Yoshimizu is credited with the original illustrations. Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series composition, and she is writing the scripts with Shōta Gotō and Joe Itou ( Nichijō , Lucky Star ). Katsuzo Hirata ( Ben-To , Angel Beats! ) is designing the characters for the anime. Masaru Koseki ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Demon King Daimao ) and Naoki Yamauchi (animation director for Bleach , Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) are the chief animation directors.

Yoshimizu is drawing a four-panel manga for the project, and also drew the visual for the project.

The project centers on four girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams even as they struggle gallantly.