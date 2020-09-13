News
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Unveils New Visual
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga posted the anime's new key visual on Monday.
The series will premiere on October 2 in the "Super Animeism" block on MBS, TBS and their affiliates, and will air on Fridays at 25:25 (effectively, Saturdays at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, starting on October 2.
Sunghoo Park (The God of High School) is directing the anime at MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Banana Fish, Vinland Saga) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu (His and Her Circumstances, Yuri!!! on Ice, Parasyte -the maxim-) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.
Eve is performing the opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan," and Ali is performing the ending theme song "Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO."
Sources: Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website, Comic Natalie