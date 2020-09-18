Jump Festa Event to be Held Online on December 19-20

This year's 42nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that Shueisha will hold the Jump Festa '21 event this year as an online event on December 19-20.

Shueisha usually hosts the event in Tokyo each year, and the event features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular Shueisha franchises. The event usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.

Shueisha also usually hosts the similarly named Jump Special Anime Festa event each fall. Shueisha did not hold the event last year, but will hold the event this year as a livestreamed event on October 11. The event usually screens anime specials, and this year the event will feature talk shows with the voice actors featured in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen anime, as well as a new video for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the upcoming second season of Dr. Stone . The event will additionally screen an anime video based on Eko Mikawa's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga.