New Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Volume's Cover Art Previewed

The official Twitter account for the Haruhi Suzumiya franchise unveiled the cover art for The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya ( Suzumiya Haruhi no Chokkan ), the first new installment in author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito 's novel series in 9.5 years, on Friday. Series illustrator Noizi Ito returned to draw the cover.

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya will ship in Japan on November 25, and Yen Press will publish it digitally in English on the same day, with plans for a physical release at a later date. It collects three stories, including one all-new story. The book collects the "Nana Fushigi Overtime" (Seven Wonders Overtime) short story that debuted in Kadokawa 's one-time The Sneaker Legend magazine in 2018, and the "Atezuppo Numbers" (Guesswork Numbers) short story that appeared in Noizi Ito 's artbook that Kadokawa published in 2013. The new story is titled "Tsuruya-san no Chōsen" (Tsuruya's Challenge). The full novel will have more than 250 pages.