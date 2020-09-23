Laid-Back Camp TV Anime's 2nd Season Unveils New Visual

The official Twitter account for the second season of the television anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga unveiled a new image visual that director Yoshiaki Kyougoku personally laid out for the second season on Thursday. The visual shows Nadeshiko alongside her friend Ayano in middle school on a summer day, before Nadeshiko moved to Yamanashi at the start of the first season. (This scene did not appear even in the original manga,) The image visual is the first of five that the anime will present.

The second season will premiere in January 2021.

Tomoyo Kurosawa ( Sound! Euphonium 's Kumiko, Land of the Lustrous ' Phos, O Maidens in Your Savage Season 's Hongō) is joining the second season as the character Ayano Toki.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku ( Kuroko's Basketball and Robotics;Notes episode director, Tokyo Ghoul unit director) directed the first anime at C-Station ( STARMYU , Dragonar Academy ). Jin Tanaka ( Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Anne-Happy ) handled the series composition, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Dragonar Academy , Chaos;HEAd , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) was the character designer. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Idol Incidents ) composed the music at MAGES.