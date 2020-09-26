Netflix Portugal Briefly Listed Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG Film

The official Twitter account for Netflix Portugal posted a teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CG film slated for next year. However, the account deleted the post shortly thereafter. The characters Leon Scott Kennedy and Claire Redfield both appeared in the teaser.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil (Biohazard) survival horror game franchise already inspired three previous CG films: 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration , 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation , and most recently, 2017's Resident Evil: Vendetta .

Netflix is also producing an eight-episode live-action Resident Evil series. Bronwen Hughes ( The Walking Dead ) is directing the series at Constantin Film, and Andrew Dabb ( Supernatural ) is writing the scripts. (Constantin Film produced all six installments in the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed Resident Evil film series.) The Hollywood Reporter describes the story of the live-action Netflix series:

The Netflix series will tell its new story across two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.

