Himenospia Manga by Killing Bites' Shinya Murata Moves Online

The November issue of Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine revealed on Thursday that Shinya Murata and Nobuhiko Yanai 's Himenospia manga will end its run in the magazine, and will run instead in the magazine's manga website Comiplex beginning with the next chapter on December 11. The manga is currently available on the website, but at one chapter behind the magazine run.

The manga centers on Himeno Endō, a high school girl who is bullied and treated like a slave at school, and abused by her mother at home. But one day she is bitten by an insect, and her entire world changes.

Murata and Yanai launched the manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017. Hero's Inc. will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on October 5.

Murata's Killing Bites manga with artist Kazasa Sumita inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yanai previously drew a manga adaptation of Tsukasa Kawaguchi 's Lord Marksman and Vanadis ( Madan no Ō to Vanadis ) light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine from 2011 to 2016, and Kadokawa published 10 volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed and released all 10 volumes of the manga in English.