One Piece Manga Takes Break Until October 17 Due to Eiichiro Oda's 'Sudden Illness'

The official Twitter account for the editorial department of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Friday that Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga will not appear in the 44th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump as planned. The magazine will ship on Monday.

The editorial department explained that the manga is taking a break due to Oda's "sudden illness" and poor physical health. The department stated that Oda is currently recovering, and that the manga will return in the magazine's 46th issue, which will ship on October 17.

The series also experienced delays in the spring due to COVID-19. Oda warned in May that more delays are possible, as his staff reorganizes the workplace to facilitate social distancing.

He began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. As of April, the manga had 390 million copies in print in Japan and 80 million copies in print in over 42 other countries and territories, for a total of more than 470 million copies in print worldwide. The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Oda has most recently said in an interview that he plans to end the story in four or five years.