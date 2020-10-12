Maken-Ki!'s Hiromitsu Takeda Draws 1-Shot Manga in November

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed last Friday that Hiromitsu Takeda will draw a new one-shot manga in the magazine's next issue on November 9.

Takeda recently ended the Maken-Ki! manga on February 9. The manga launched in Fujimi Shobo 's Dragon Age Pure magazine in 2007, but moved to the publisher's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2009. Kadokawa published the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume on March 9.

The manga inspired the 12-episode Maken-Ki! Battling Venus television anime series in 2011, and the 10-episode Maken-Ki! Battling Venus 2 television anime in 2014. Additionally, the Maken-Ki! It's Summer! It's Swimsuits! It's Training Camp! video anime shipped in 2012, and the Maken-Ki! Takeru Nyotaika!? Minami no Shima de Supo~n? video anime shipped in 2013.

Funimation released the first season on home video in 2013 and 2016, and the second series in 2016. Funimation released the Maken-Ki! It's Summer! It's Swimsuits! It's Training Camp! video anime along with the show's first season.