The Day I Became a God Anime Runs for 12 Episodes

The official website for The Day I Became a God ( Kami-sama ni Natta Hi ) — the third original anime from Key , Aniplex , and P.A. Works — revealed on Sunday that the anime will have 12 episodes. The anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video releases in Japan will have six volumes that will ship on December 23, January 27, February 24, March 24, April 28, and May 26.

The anime premiered on Sunday . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs.

A program streamed in July outlined the story:

One day during Yōta Narukami's last summer vacation of high school, a girl named Hina suddenly appears and proclaims herself "the All-Knowing God." Hina announces to the thoroughly confused Yōta, "The world will end in 30 days." Yōta then witnesses Hina's god-like powers of prophecy, convincing him that her powers are real. Hina's naive innocence belies her powers, and she decides to live at Yōta's home for some reason. Thus begins an eventful summer before the end of the world.

Jun Maeda is credited with the original work and as scriptwriter, and Yoshiyuki Asai ( Charlotte , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime. Na-Ga is returning from many other Visual Art's/Key projects as the original character designer. P.A. Works is animating the series.