Kodansha Comics to Publish Simulpub Manga Chapters on ComiXology

Kodansha Comics announced on Monday that starting this month, it will release new chapters of ongoing simulpub manga on the Comixology service on the same day that it releases the chapters on other platforms. Additionally, Comixology Unlimited subscribers can now read more manga from Kodansha Comics without additional cost.

Some of the manga that Kodansha Comics publishes simultaneously in English with their Japanese releases include Edens Zero , Domestic Girlfriend , Space Brothers , Attack on Titan , Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm , and more.

Kodansha Comics also releases its simulpub manga on Crunchyroll , BookWalker , and Amazon Kindle. Not all manga are available on Crunchyroll or BookWalker .

