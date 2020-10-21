Mamoru Hosoda: Storyboards for Next Work Are 'Just About Done'

During a Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2021 press event with Wolfwalkers directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart on Monday, anime director Mamoru Hosoda revealed that he is currently working on his next work, and that the storyboards are "just about done." He added that his studio is about to begin full-fledged production, and he hopes that audiences will get to see it soon.

Hosoda's latest anime film is Mirai , which opened at #2 at the box office in Japan in July 2018. The film won the Animation of the Year award at the 42nd annual Japan Academy Prizes in March 2019. The film also won the Best Animated Independent Feature category for the 46th Annual Annie Awards. GKIDS and Fathom Events screened the film in North America November and Decmeber 2018.

Hosoda first won widespread acclaim with his The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film in 2006 (though he had directed earlier films such as Digimon Adventure: Bokura no War Game and Superflat Monogram ). He then later directed the 2009 anime film Summer Wars , after which he co-founded the Studio Chizu animation studio with producer Yuichiro Saito . There, he worked on his later films, including Wolf Children , The Boy and The Beast , and Mirai .

Source: Oricon