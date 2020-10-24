News
World Witches Take Off! TV Anime's New Visual Unites Strike Witches & Brave Witches
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official website for the World Witches franchise revealed new key visual art for the World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! (World Witches Take Off!) television anime on Friday. The visual highlights that fact that the anime unites the 501st Joint Fighter Wing from Strike Witches with the 502nd Joint Fighter Wing from Brave Witches.
The anime is slated to air in 2021. Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime will follow the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime will not only feature the 501st Joint Fighter Wing (Strike Witches), but also the 502nd (Brave Witches).
Many of the main staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! are returning for the new anime:
- Original Creators: Humikane Shimada & Projekt Kagnoish, Humikane Shimada & Projekt World Witches
- Manga: Makoto Fujibayashi
- Director: Fumio Ito
- Character Design: Kei Anjiki
- Series Literature: Shinya Murakami
- Music: Seikou Nagaoka
- Music Production: Nippon Columbia
- Sound Director: Tomohiro Yoshida
- Sound Production: Glovision
- Producer: Takashi Tachizaki
- Animation Production: acca effe, Giga Production
- Animation Production Collaboration: Production I.G, Anime Beans
The cast members of the previous anime projects are also returning for the new anime.
Sources: World Witches' website, Comic Natalie