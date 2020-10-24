World Witches Take Off! TV Anime's New Visual Unites Strike Witches & Brave Witches

The official website for the World Witches franchise revealed new key visual art for the World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! (World Witches Take Off!) television anime on Friday. The visual highlights that fact that the anime unites the 501st Joint Fighter Wing from Strike Witches with the 502nd Joint Fighter Wing from Brave Witches .

The anime is slated to air in 2021. Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime will follow the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime will not only feature the 501st Joint Fighter Wing ( Strike Witches ), but also the 502nd ( Brave Witches ).

Many of the main staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! are returning for the new anime:

The cast members of the previous anime projects are also returning for the new anime.

Sources: World Witches' website, Comic Natalie