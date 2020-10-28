Deadline: Netflix Plans Both 'Anime, Animated' Assassin's Creed Series

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Tuesday that Netflix is looking "to build an Assassin's Creed TV universe," and is working to develop "live-action, animated, and anime series" based on Ubisoft 's game franchise.

The first series in development is a live-action adaptation. The staff are currently looking for a showrunner.

Producer Adi Shankar reported in July 2017 that his next project would be a series based on Assassin's Creed . He described the project as an "anime." Assassin's Creed head of content Azaïzia Aymar confirmed in 2017 that Ubisoft was involved in the project.

Deadline's article on Tuesday did not mention if Shankar was involved in either the planned animated or anime series.

The story of the Assassin's Creed series tracks a shadow war between Assassins and Templars that has been going on since the beginning of time, and is fought for the control of information about the secret history of humanity. A live-action film adaptation debuted in December 2016. The franchise has inspired several manga series. Titan Comics released Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag -Kakusei- in English in 2017. Viz Media will release the first volume of Minoji Kurata's Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun manga on February 16, 2021.

Shankar's Castlevania animated series based on the classic Konami game series has featured three seasons, with a fourth season in the works.

Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva)