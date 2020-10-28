×
Shadows House TV Anime Unveils Teaser Visual

posted on by Jennifer Sherman

An official website opened and revealed a teaser visual for the television anime of two-person creator team So-ma-to's Shadows House manga on Thursday.

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.

