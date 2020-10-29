Live-Action Hollywood Monster Hunter Film Slated for March 26 in Japan

TOHO announced on Thursday that it will release the live-action film of CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter game franchise in Japan on March 26, 2021. The film will play in Japan in IMAX 3D, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema.

The film is tentatively slated to open in the United States on December 30. Sony Pictures Entertainment and TOHO had planned to open the film in North America and Japan, respectively, on September 4. The companies then delayed the film until tentatively next year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Until a teaser video debuted earlier this month revealing the December debut, Sony Pictures Entertainment had been targeting April 23, 2021 for the North American opening date.

The film started production in October 2018, and ended principal photography in December 2018. The film is budgeted at around US$60 million. Sony Pictures is distributing the film in North America, and TOHO is distributing the film in Japan.

The film stars Milla Jovovich ( Resident Evil movie franchise) as film-original character Captain Natalie Artemis and martial arts actor Tony Jaa ( Ong-Bak film series) as "The Hunter." Additionally, Ron Perlman ( Hellboy film series, Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy ) plays the Admiral, who is the leader of The Hunter's crew. T.I. Harris ( Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp ) plays a sniper named Link, Diego Boneta ( Luis Miguel: La Serie, Pretty Little Liars ) plays Sergeant Marshall, and Hirona Yamazaki plays the Handler. Meagan Good and Josh Helman also have roles in the film.

Sources: Monster Hunter film's Japanese Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web