San Diego Comic-Con Will Not Sell Badges for 2021 Event

The organizers of the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event recently updated the event's website to reveal that they will not sell badges for the 2021 event, which is currently scheduled to take place on July 22-25, 2021. The organizers stated:

Due to the continuing uncertainly of public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no badge sales for Comic-Con 2021. With the cancellation of Comic-Con 2020, badge holders were given the option to either receive a refund or rollover their badge for Comic-Con 2021, for this reason we do not believe it is possible to sell additional badges at this time.

SDCC 2020 was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. This year's event was originally scheduled for July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Instead of a physical event this year, SDCC organizers held a "[email protected]" virtual event from July 22-26.

Source: SDCC via SDCC Unofficial Blog