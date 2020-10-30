Quintessential Quintuplets' Negi Haruba Recruits Assistant for New Series

Manga creator Negi Haruba is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for a new serialized manga that will run in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The assistant will be expected to do screentones, inking, and backgrounds.

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine August 2017, and ended the manga in this year's 12th issue on February 19. Kodansha released the 14th and final volume on April 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it released the 10th volume on September 1.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub . The series is getting a second season. The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to COVID-19.

Source: Ganmo