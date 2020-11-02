Devils' Line's Ryo Hanada Draws 1-Shot Manga for Weekly Young Magazine's 40th Anniversary

This year's 49th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Ryo Hanada will launch a one-shot manga titled "Senritsu no Niina" (Trembling Niina) in the magazine's next issue on November 9. The one-shot is part of a project for the magazine's 40th anniversary.

Hanada launched the Blackguard manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2019.

Hanada launched the Devil's Line dark fantasy manga (pictured right) in Kodansha 's Monthly Morning two magazine in 2013, and ended it in December 2019. Hanada drew a five-part side story manga that was compiled into the 14th volume, which shipped in June 2019.

Vertical Comics is publishing the manga in print in English, and Kodansha Advanced Media is releasing the manga digitally in North America. Vertical Comics and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga's 14th volume both in print and digitally in March.