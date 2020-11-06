Tsukipro the Animation 2 TV Anime Premieres in Summer 2021

The official Twitter account for the TsukiPro the Animation television anime series announced on Friday that the TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel will premiere on television in summer 2021.

The first anime series (pictured right) premiered on October 4, 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Digimon Adventure tri. , Date A Live director) served as chief director of the first anime, and Juria Matsumura ( Digimon Adventure tri. unit director) directed the anime at PRA ( Bikini Warriors ). Reiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , K-ON! ) supervised the series scripts, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hetalia The World Twinkle ) adapted the character designs for animation. AZ Creative produced the anime.

Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is credited with the original story of the franchise, as well as the original story concepts with Ryōko Seki . The original character designers are Yū Satsuki (SQ Series or SolidS and Quell) and Tohiro Shijima (Alive Series or Soara and Growth). Akira Takizawa and Takeshi Hama contributed on the music.

