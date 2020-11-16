The Hollywood Reporter: WarnerMedia Cuts About 1,500 Jobs

Entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar sent out a memo to employees stating that staff reductions will be taking place at the company. According to the memo obtained by the The Hollywood Reporter, the company is cutting 5% to 7% of its workforce, which amounts to 1,250 to 1,750 jobs.

WarnerMedia owns Crunchyroll 's parent company Otter Media. The parent company of WarnerMedia, AT&T, is reported to have offered Crunchyroll to Sony for 100 billion yen ($957 million).

WarnerMedia (through Otter Media) also owns the streaming service VRV , and also owns (through Warner Bros. Entertainment) Cartoon Network , which hosts the Toonami programming block.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter (Natalie Jarvey), ICv2 (Milton Griepp)