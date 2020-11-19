Demon Slayer Film Brings Highest Revenues Since January to Japanese Theaters

The JCB Consumption Now report revealed on Wednesday that consumer spending in Japanese theaters in the last half of October increased for the first time since late January. The increase is due in large part to the opening of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime. Japanese credit card company JCB and data analysis firm Nowcast compile the semimonthly report.

During the last half of October, consumers spent 41.8% more in Japanese theaters compared to the last half of January (before Japan began to feel the effects of the new coronavirus disease or COVID-19). In contrast, the first half of October registered 55.7% less spending compared to the last half of January. Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train opened on October 16.

During the opening weekend of the film, Japanese theaters allowed full attendance in theaters. Seating restrictions in Japanese theaters were first implemented in May to facilitate social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns. In September, the Japanese government approved measures to ease restrictions on seating at stage and film theaters.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train has sold a total of 17,505,285 tickets for a cumulative earning of 23,349,291,050 yen (about US$223 million) as of Sunday, November 15, after 31 days in theaters in Japan.

Source: Jiji.com via Otakomu