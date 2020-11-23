My Hero Academia Films, TV Anime, Manga's Twitter Accounts Post Teaser Visual

The official Twitter accounts for the My Hero Academia television anime, movies, and manga made a series of teaser posts on Monday. The series of Tweets can be combined to form the sentence "【HE WILL MEET ”THE THREE MUSKETEERS".】" The Tweets also link to the My Hero Academia anime series' website, the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime film's website, and the Shonen Jump website listing for Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga, and three images there combine to form this visual:

The My Hero Academia anime's fifth season is slated to premiere in spring 2021.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan on August 16, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 15. The My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ) film opened in Japan on December 20, and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada. It ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened on February 26.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The franchise is also inspiring a smartphone game titled My Hero Academia Ultra Impact . The franchise has previously inspired the My Hero Academia Smash Tap smartphone game, the My Hero Academia Gekitotsu! Heroes Battle arcade game, as well as the My Hero Academia Battle For All, My Hero Academia One's Justice , and My Hero Academia One's Justice 2 console games.