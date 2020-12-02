Show by Rock!! Stars!! Anime Premieres on January 7

The official website for the Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime announced on Sunday that the series will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 7 at 11:00 p.m. The series will then debut on BS Fuji on January 7 at 25:05 (effectively January 8 at 1:05 a.m.), and on Sun TV on January 8 at 24:30 (effectively January 9 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will also air on Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō .

The anime will feature existing bands in the franchise, and the cast members are reprising their roles for the new anime.

Takahiro Ikezoe is returning as chief director, and Show By Rock!! episode director Daigo Yamagishi is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus . Touko Machida is returning to handle the series scripts, and Show By Rock!! animation director Tomokatsu Nagasaku is designing the characters. Hiroki Yoshioka is CG producer, and ENGI is handling CG production. Fumiyuki Go is returning from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! as sound director, while Pony Canyon is handling sound production. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ), Funta7 , and Akiya Suzuki ( Team-MAX ) are composing the music.