Nekopara Vol. 4 Game Launches for PS4, Switch on December 22

Neko Works ' Nekopara Vol. 4: Neko to Patisserie no Noel game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 22. Japan's Nintendo eShop began accepting pre-orders on Thursday.

The game launched on PC via Steam on November 26. The Steam listing states the release includes Japanese audio and text in English and Traditional Chinese in addition to Japanese. The Steam listing also describes the game:

Despite the popularity of, "La Soleil", Kashou's father continues to disapprove of it. Determined to get his father to approve of him, Kashou journeys to France to seek advice from the teacher who taught him his craft. A new chapter awaits in the next volume of the NEKOPARA series!

Sayori is in charge of the draft and illustration, and Yukiya Murasaki ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ) is writing the scenario. The game was originally slated to launch this spring.

Sekai Project announced in July 2019 that it has licensed the game. The company also recently revealed that a manga in the franchise is available now digitally in English.

Sources: My Nintendo Store, Gamer