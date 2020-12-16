GKIDS' Earwig and the Witch Screenings Will Be Oscar-Qualifying Run

Film news website IndieWire revealed on Tuesday that GKIDS ' theatrical release of Studio Ghibli 's first CG feature Earwig and the Witch will be an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run. GKIDS will release the feature in theaters in North America in early 2021 with an English dub .

The English dub cast includes:

Additional dub cast members include:

J.B. Blanc

Tom Bromhead

Alex Cartañá

Pandora Colin

Summer Jenkins

Eva Kaminsky

Vivienne Rutherford

Musgraves is also performing the English version of the film's theme song “Don't Disturb Me.” Sherina Munaf is performing the song in Japanese.

The film adapts Diana Wynne Jones ' novel of the same name. Jones published the novel in 2011, and publisher HarperCollins describes the story:

Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss.

Goro Miyazaki is directing the anime as the studio's first full 3D CG feature, and his father and studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki is credited for the movie's planning and development. Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is producing. French distributor Wild Bunch International is serving as the feature's international sales agent.

Keiko Niwa ( Ocean Waves , Tales from Earthsea , The Secret World of Arrietty , From Up On Poppy Hill , When Marnie Was There ) and Emi Gunji ( From Up On Poppy Hill assistant director) are writing the screenplay. Miho Satake ( Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit , Kiki's Delivery Service ), the illustrator of the novel's Japanese edition, is credited with the original character and setting designs, and Katsuya Kondo ( Kiki's Delivery Service , Ponyo , Ronja the Robber's Daughter , From Up On Poppy Hill ) is designing the characters for animation.

Yukinori Nakamura (Ghibli Museum's " Boro the Caterpillar ", Expelled from Paradise ) is supervising the CG, and Tan Seri is serving as animation director. Yuhki Takeuchi is handling the backgrounds. Satoshi Takebe ( From Up On Poppy Hill , Ronja the Robber's Daughter ) is composing the music, Koji Kasamatsu is directing the sound, and Eriko Kimura is directing the dialogue recording. Kentarō Morishita is producing the animation, and Isao Yoshikuni , Keisuke Tsuchihashi , and Koji Hoshino are production managers.

The 82-minute feature will air on the NHK General channel on Wednesday, December 30 from 7:30 to 8:53 p.m. The Cannes Film Festival chose the feature as part of its Official Selection this year. GKIDS will release the feature in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Source: IndieWire (Bill Desowitz)