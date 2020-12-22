Khara Holds Final Evangelion Film's 1st In-House Preview Screening

Studio Khara revealed on Twitter on Monday that it held its first in-house private screening of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), its new Evangelion film. Khara announced last week that the film had finished photography (compositing) and editing work.

The film will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27. Hikaru Utada returns to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film in July 2019. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.