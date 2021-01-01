Yotsuba&! Manga's 1st New Volume in Nearly 3 Years Ships on February 27

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the 15th volume of Kiyohiko Azuma 's Yotsuba&! manga will ship on February 27. The volume will be the first new volume for the manga in nearly two years, since the 14th volume shipped in April 2018. Before that, the 13th volume shipped in November 2015.

The manga follows the everyday lives of a strange little girl named Yotsuba and her father after they move to a new town. The manga runs irregularly in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine.

Yen Press is releasing the series in North America, and it published the 14th volume in November 2018. ADV Manga previously published the first five volumes of the manga in English in 2005-2007.



Source: Comic Natalie