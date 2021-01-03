Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime Listed With 16 Episodes

The official website for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime revealed on December 7 that the anime will ship in two Blu-ray Disc volumes on May 19 and July 21, with the first volume featuring episodes 60-67 of the overall franchise, and the second volume featuring episodes 68-75 of the overall franchise. The season is therefore listed with 16 total episodes.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block will start airing the anime on January 9, and Funimation will begin streaming an English dub on January 10.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise, Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The anime also features a returning cast.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.