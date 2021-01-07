Katsuhiro Otomo 'Complete Works' Project Launches This Year

The official website for Kodansha 's planned "The Complete Works Project" for Katsuhiro Otomo 's manga revealed on Wednesday that the project will debut this year.

The project will release Otomo's entire body of published work since his professional debut in 1971.

Otomo began his career as a manga creator on such works as Domu , Kibun wa mō Sensō , and his most famous title internationally, Akira . He then branched into animation by directing part of the Robot Carnival omnibus and a feature film adaptation of his own Akira story. He directed other anime projects such as the Memories omnibus, the Gundam: Mission to the Rise event short, and the Steamboy feature. He also collaborated on Harmagedon , Roujin Z , Spriggan , Metropolis , Freedom Project and Hipira: The Little Vampire .

Otomo confirmed in 2018 that he is working on a new manga. He revealed in 2012 that he was preparing his first long series since Akira .

Sources: Katsuiro Otomo Complete Works Project website, Kai-You (小林優介)