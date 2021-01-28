Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Game Launches for Steam on March 23

Sega of America announced on Wednesday that the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 game will launch for PC via Steam on March 23.

The game is getting a limited-time Steam launch edition that will include "three special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series." The items can be utilized in the game's new Skill Battle Mode.

Sega released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on December 8. Those who buy the game for PS4 are able to play it on PS5 at no extra cost. Those who buy the game for Xbox Series X are able to play it on other Xbox consoles.

Sega announced the puzzle game on August 26. The game has three new features in the Adventure Mode titled Overworld, Skill Battles, and Unlockables. The game also features an RPG-style Skill Battle mode and online gameplay options.

