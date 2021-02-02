Crunchyroll Surpasses 4 Million Subscribers

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has garnered more than four million subscribers and more than 100 million registered users. The service had surpassed three million subscribers and 70 million registered users in July 2020.

Crunchyroll also announced that it is developing the dark fantasy animated series “Dantai” (working title) with Idris and Sabrina Elba. Idris' Green Door Pictures and Sabrina's Pink Towel Pictures are partnering for the project. Crunchyroll describes the series:

Currently in development, the Afro-futuristic science fiction series will be set in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created an ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots. Two rising stars from either side of this divide are pitted against each other in a story that will ultimately explore equality and kinship within a corrupt society.

The streaming service announced in December that Sony 's Funimation Global Group will acquire Crunchyroll from AT&T. Sony reported that the purchase price is US$1.175 billion, to be paid in cash at closing.

Source: Press release