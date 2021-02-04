Alice to Taiyō's Takahide Totsuno Draws New 1-Shot Manga

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Takahide Totsuno will draw a new one-shot manga titled "Dum Dum!!" in the magazine's next issue on February 15. The magazine teased that the story will center on monster-hunting high school girls.

Totsuno previously drew the Alice & Taiyo ( Alice to Taiyō ) manga. Totsuno launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2018, and ended it in November that same year. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English digitally as part of the company's "Jump Start" initiative.

