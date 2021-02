Hasbro to Release Final Series in Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy in July

Hasbro revealed in a press release on Thursday that it plans to release the third installment in the CG-animated Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix series in July.

Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation .

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix on July 30, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix on December 30.

The Transformers : War for Cybertron CG series serves as a tie-in to Hasbro 's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by Earthrise in 2020, and Kingdom in 2021.



Source: Hasbro via TFW 2005