Hetalia World Stars Anime Debuts Streaming on April 1

The official website for the new anime of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia World Stars manga revealed on Friday that the anime will debut on the Anime Store, Nico Nico Video, GYAO! , dTV , FOD, and other streaming services in Japan on April 1 at midnight.

Hiroshi Watanabe , Kazuyuki Fudeyasu , and Mariko Oka all are back as director, series script supervisor, and character designer, respectively, with Studio DEEN returning for animation production.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise . The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga is resuming in Shonen Jump+ this winter. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Himaruya launched a new manga about Japanese prime ministers in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. on December 4.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .