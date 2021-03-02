Trigger's SSSS.Dynazenon TV Anime Premieres on April 2

The official Twitter account for Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project announced on Tuesday that the anime will premiere on MBS on April 2 at 2:55 a.m. JST (effectively, April 3). The show will also air on BS11 and Tokyo MX .

The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

"Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica is returning from SSSS.Gridman to handle the 3DCG production on the new anime.

Maaya Uchida will perform the ending theme song "Strobe Memory."

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.