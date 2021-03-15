No Anime Films Nominated for 93rd Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Nick Jonas revealed the nominations in a livestream presentation. No anime films received nominations in the Animated Feature Film category. The nominees in the category are Onward, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Soul, and Wolfwalkers.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki 's Earwig and the Witch , Lupin III THE FIRST , Kenji Iwaisawa 's ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Masaaki Yuasa 's Ride Your Wave , and Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama 's A Whisker Away were eligible for consideration at this year's awards.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards will be held on April 25, delayed by two weeks due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In 2020, a record of 32 films were submitted for nomination, including Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C 's Children of the Sea ; Kitaro Kousaka , DLE , and Madhouse 's Okko's Inn ; Hiroyuki Imaishi and Trigger 's Promare ; and Makoto Shinkai and CoMix Wave Films ' Weathering With You . No anime films received nominations.

In 2019, the Academy changed the eligibility rules for the Animated Feature Film category, removing the requirement that eight eligible animated features have theatrical releases in a single calendar year for the category to be activated. In addition, nominations voting is automatically open to members in the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, while other members must opt-in to participate in nominations voting.