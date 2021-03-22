Resident Evil Reboot Film is Titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Director Johannes Roberts revealed in an interview with media website IGN during the online SXSW event on Sunday that the first live-action film reboot of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise will be titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City . The interview also discussed the film as an ensemble film, its tone, how to tell the story of the first two games in one movie, and more.

The film will open in theaters in the United States on September 3.

The reboot with "faithful ties" to the games will be set in Raccoon City on a night in 1998.

The cast will include Kaya Scodelario ( Maze Runner ) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell ( Upload ) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper ( The Umbrella Academy ) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia ( Zombieland: Double Tap ) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough ( Yellowstone ) as William Birkin.

Roberts ( 47 Meters Down ) is writing and directing the film. The franchise 's producer Robert Kulzer is returning for the project, and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein are also producers. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida from Davis Film are executive producers, and Alex Westmore and Colin Scully of Constantin Film are overseeing the film.

Source: IGN (Matt T.M. Kim) via Siliconera