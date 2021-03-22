News
Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Runs for 7 Chapters
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Santa Inoue posted on his Twitter account on March 9 that his new Zange manga will run for seven chapters.
The manga launched in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine on March 9, and serializes a new chapter every other week.
The "psycho suspense" manga will follow a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.
Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe, Tokyo Tribe 2, Tokyo Tribe 3, Rinjin 13-gō, Inoue Santa, and Born 2 Die.
Source: Santa Inoue's Twitter account