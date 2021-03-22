Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Runs for 7 Chapters

Manga creator Santa Inoue posted on his Twitter account on March 9 that his new Zange manga will run for seven chapters.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine on March 9, and serializes a new chapter every other week.

The "psycho suspense" manga will follow a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.

Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe , Tokyo Tribe 2 , Tokyo Tribe 3 , Rinjin 13-gō , Inoue Santa , and Born 2 Die .