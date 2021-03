MBS Executive Is Mum on Possible 2nd Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season

The television broadcaster MBS held a remote session to unveil its updated programming schedule for the spring season on Wednesday. During the unveiling, MBS Chief Programming Director Hajime Yokota thanked the viewers for the popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime in the broadcaster's late-night Super Animeism programming block, as well as via streaming. The television anime of Gege Akutami 's manga of the same name is ending this week.

Regarding a hypothetical second anime season, Yokota said, "Even though the manga series is still ongoing, we have no concrete information at the moment."

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga has 36 million copies in circulation, including print and digital copies. Akutami said in February that manga will "probably" end within two years. Akutami added he does not have confidence in that statement though.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The manga inspired MAPPA 's television anime that premiered on October 2 and will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: Mantan Web