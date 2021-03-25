Sunao Katabuchi's New Anime Film Takes Place in Kyoto 1,000 Years Ago

Director Sunao Katabuchi 's Contrail anime company revealed on Thursday that Katabuchi's previously revealed new anime film will take place in Kyoto 1,000 years ago.

The Twitter account added:

Director Sunao Katabuchi first wants the audience to have an idea of what Japanese society was like 1,000 years ago. It is called the Heian period and has already been introduced in classical literature such as "The Pillow Book" and "The Tale of Genji". However, there are terrible events, which are not described in these literary works. For example, the spread of plagues.

Katabuchi has also started holding a series of talks to "break down the commonly held image of the Heian Period." The first of such talks is available now for paid streaming on Niconico .

Katabuchi had established Contrail in September 2019 in order to produce the full-length animated film. Katabuchi said he chose the company's name with the thoughts of "I want to make an animated work that will be loved by many people forever." MAPPA 's Manabu Ohtsuka is Contrail's representative director, and Katabuchi is a board member. The company is located in Tokyo's Suginami ward.

Katabuchi has directed such anime as Black Lagoon , Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail , Black Lagoon: The Second Barrage , Mai Mai Miracle , Princess Arete , and Meiken Lassie . He wrote the screenplay and directed the critically acclaimed In This Corner of the World film, which opened in November 2016. The extended version of the film, In This Corner (and Other Corners) of the World , opened in Japan in December 2019.

Source: Contrail's Twitter account